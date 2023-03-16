Energy-savings tips amid looming price hike in July

Key Points
- Australian electricity consumers are likely to experience a surge in their bills as the cost of electricity is expected to escalate by up to 30 per cent in certain regions, according to the data unveiled by energy regulators.
- An energy price hike may be effective this July 1 in parts of Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria.
- According to experts, the energy markets of each state are influenced by different factors, while in Australia, inflation driven by global events is predicted to raise energy costs throughout the nation.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga paraan para makatipid sa kuryente sa gitna ng naka-ambang pagtaas ng presyo sa Hulyo
SBS Filipino
16/03/202310:31
