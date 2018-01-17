English and its many languages in Australia

Gallery Friends by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Source: Pixabay (Creative Commons)
Published 17 January 2018 at 11:25am, updated 17 January 2018 at 5:38pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is more culturally diverse than ever before. The latest Census shows nearly half of the population was either born overseas or have a parent born overseas. In 2016, there were over 300 separately identified languages spoken in Australian homes. So what impact is this having on the way we use English?
Published 17 January 2018 at 11:25am, updated 17 January 2018 at 5:38pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share