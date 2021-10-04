Ensaymuffin: A reinvented ensaymada that goes well with a cuppa

Mark Paul Pedroche’s pastry business, Mr. Mark’s Kusina, just started operating last year.





The mini bakery offers a variety of Filipino classic merienda but, the focus is the ensaymada and pandesal which are all homemade.





Source: Mr. Mark's Kusina





Advertisement

Ensaymada is a classic merienda in the Philippines. This tender, lightly sweet and fluffy bread is a Filipino brioche that originates from the Spanish ensaimada. It’s been more than 400 years since the Spaniards introduced this bread to the Filipinos and yet it remains to be a favourite.





"Ensaymada is one of my favorite Filipino breads that conjures up childhood memories. It;s delighfully sweet and buttery, it’s perfect with a cup of dark roasted coffee." Mark shares.





Source: Mark Paul Pedroche





The process of making this bread challenged chef Mark’s patience and creativity. He knew that baking is something that he is not good at but he is not someone who gives up easily.





He dedicated months to finally figure out the right dough that will stay moist and fluffy even when left in the fridge for a couple of days.





"Making dough is like an art for me. Believe me, some I’ve learned the hard way, through trial and error."





Mark is so excited, giddy, but most of all, proud of his mouth watering sweet dough pastry covered with butter and cheese.





“I used the same ingredients for the classic ensaymada dough but I tried to make it lighter and fluffier with a butter cream. I also used muffin base to create a different look with flavours that is more familiar for the Australian customers.”





Source: Mr. Mark's Kusina





The reinvented ensaymada quickly caught the fancy of pastry lovers.





“Most of my customers are Filipinas with Australian partners and they love the cheesy ensaymuffin, ube ensaymuffin, cinnamon and pecan nuts.”





"The idea is to bring this Filipino favorite snack outside the stereotypical definitions and make it accessible not just to people who haven’t tried the cuisine, but also to Filipinos who have not eaten or even thought of their own cuisine in formats beyond the traditional."





Source: Mr. Mark's Kusina





Apart from taking the favorite merienda a notch higher, Mark also donated profits from his ensaymuffins to the victims of calamity in the Philippines.





After the Typhoon Ulysses wreaked havoc on parts of Luzon, he stepped up to lead relief efforts for those affected by this powerful tropical storm.















