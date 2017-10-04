Equal access to services for all migrant women who are victims of domestic violence

The campaign will be launched this coming Saturday, 7 October at the Laverton Community Hub, Melbourne from 2pm Source: iStockphoto
Published 4 October 2017 at 5:03pm, updated 4 October 2017 at 5:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Gabriela Australia is heading a campaign to push for equal access to support services and protection for migrant women who are victims of domestic violence. Ness Gavanzo tells us more
Published 4 October 2017 at 5:03pm, updated 4 October 2017 at 5:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share