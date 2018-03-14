Equitable services for all victim-survivors of family violence in Australia

petition for policy change Source: Getty Images
Published 14 March 2018 at 4:22pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Women living in Australia on temporary visas especially those women on non-partner visas such as fiance, tourist, 457, student, and bridging visas are one group that are particularly at risk of family violence because of the uncertainty of their migration status and restrictive visa conditions. Gabriela Australia is working with partner groups to ensure that women, regardless of their visa status receive the same services and support as women who have become victims of family violence in Australia
