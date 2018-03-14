SBS Filipino

Equitable services for all victim-survivors of family violence in Australia

SBS Filipino

petition for equal access for all women

petition for policy change Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 March 2018 at 4:22pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Women living in Australia on temporary visas especially those women on non-partner visas such as fiance, tourist, 457, student, and bridging visas are one group that are particularly at risk of family violence because of the uncertainty of their migration status and restrictive visa conditions. Gabriela Australia is working with partner groups to ensure that women, regardless of their visa status receive the same services and support as women who have become victims of family violence in Australia

Published 14 March 2018 at 4:22pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 4:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul