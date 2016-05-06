Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Published 6 May 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 4:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
A few days before election day, Escalante reports on the candidates reaction to their rankings in the latest poll opinion survey results and questions on the ballot replacement provision of the Commission on Elections. Image: campaign posters ( AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

