SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Australian Defence Mininster Marise Payne

11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting, Angeles, Philippines Source: AAP/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne's recent visit to Manila, Philippines

Published 27 October 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Defence Mininster Marise Payne (R) meets Vietnam's Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (2-L) during the 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting, at a former US military base in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines, 24 October 2017. The Philippines hosts the 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM), which aims to promote mutual trust and confidence through greater understanding of defence and security challenges, as well as enhancement of transparency and openness among the ten ASEAN member states namely: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Viet Nam and dialogue partners United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and India.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul