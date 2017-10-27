Escalante Report

Australian Defence Mininster Marise Payne (R) meets Vietnam's Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (2-L) during the 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting, at a former US military base in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines, 24 October 2017. The Philippines hosts the 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM), which aims to promote mutual trust and confidence through greater understanding of defence and security challenges, as well as enhancement of transparency and openness among the ten ASEAN member states namely: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Viet Nam and dialogue partners United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and India.



