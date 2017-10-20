SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Marawi City

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 the military announced the killing of 13 more suspected militants in the continuing military offensive in Marawi City Source: (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Authorities have found the body and are confirmed that Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, the alleged financier of the Marawi Siege, was among those killed military offensives in Marawi City, last Thursday, 19 October.

Published 20 October 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul