Escalante Report

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 the military announced the killing of 13 more suspected militants in the continuing military offensive in Marawi City Source: (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Published 20 October 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Authorities have found the body and are confirmed that Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, the alleged financier of the Marawi Siege, was among those killed military offensives in Marawi City, last Thursday, 19 October.
Published 20 October 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share