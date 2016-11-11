Escalante Report

Image: Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson during 10 November Senate Hearing (Noel Celis-AFP-Getty Images)
Published 11 November 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 11 November 2016 at 4:43pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week a report on the senate hearing on the killing of the reported narco-politician Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa
Published 11 November 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 11 November 2016 at 4:43pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share