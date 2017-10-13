SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa personally visits Marawi City. (Sherbien Dacalanio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Source: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa. Sherbien Dacalanio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2017 at 4:40pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 4:43pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa has ordered a stop to all programs related to the campaign against drugs after President Rodrigo Duterte passed on the responsibilities to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

Published 13 October 2017 at 4:40pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 4:43pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul