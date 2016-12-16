Escalante Report

Published 16 December 2016 at 3:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Duterte arrives in Manila from a five-day trip to Cambodia and Singapore. Senator Panfilo Lacson demands publicizing the medical records of President Duterte amid the president's alleged health issues Image: President Rodrigo Duterte (L) and Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam (R) pose for photographers at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, 15 December 2016. (AAP Image/ EPA/WONG MAYE-E)
Published 16 December 2016 at 3:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share