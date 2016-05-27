Escalante Report

Published 27 May 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 27 May 2016 at 8:33pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Updates on the official canvassing of votes for President and Vice President. Preparations for the Thanksgiving Party for Rodrigo Dutertes victory in Davao City and Presidential Inauguration on June 30, 2016 Ten more suspected Chinese poachers are arrested in the northern Philippines. Image: (Getty Images-Noel Celis-AFP)
Published 27 May 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 27 May 2016 at 8:33pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share