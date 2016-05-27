SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_499489.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 27 May 2016 at 8:33pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Updates on the official canvassing of votes for President and Vice President. Preparations for the Thanksgiving Party for Rodrigo Dutertes victory in Davao City and Presidential Inauguration on June 30, 2016 Ten more suspected Chinese poachers are arrested in the northern Philippines. Image: (Getty Images-Noel Celis-AFP)

Published 27 May 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 27 May 2016 at 8:33pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January