SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_648642.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop visits the Philippines and urges the ASEAN to embrace a rules-based order for peace and stability in the region. Impeachment complaint is filed in congress against President Duterte. Image: Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop visits the Philippines (SBS / S Escalante)

Published 17 March 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul