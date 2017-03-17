Escalante Report

Published 17 March 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop visits the Philippines and urges the ASEAN to embrace a rules-based order for peace and stability in the region. Impeachment complaint is filed in congress against President Duterte. Image: Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop visits the Philippines (SBS / S Escalante)
Published 17 March 2017 at 4:46pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share