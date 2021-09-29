Escape into another world with Melbourne based authors

Highlights Melbourne CBD Bookstores features Melbourne based author each month

A huge part of the bookshops clientele in the CBD were employees in the area

On line sales only make half if not less than half of regular sales when bookshops are open to the public

During the early stages of Melbourne City Reads, Melbourne entered another lockdown





"Sad reality, the publishing industry features a new set of books every month. In the two months of lockdown, many authors missed out; it took six years for Miles Allinson to complete In Moonland " Mark Rubbo, Readings Bookshop





