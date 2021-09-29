SBS Filipino

Escape into another world with Melbourne based authors

"The pleasure of going into a bookshop, discovering new things, meeting people. Bookshops are important for any city, a place for community" M Rubbo, Readings Source: Ksenia Chernaya from Pexels

Published 29 September 2021 at 4:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Hoping to help Melbourne CBD bookshops recover from previous lockdowns, Melbourne City Council started the Melbourne City Reads initiative.

Highlights
  • Melbourne CBD Bookstores features Melbourne based author each month
  • A huge part of the bookshops clientele in the CBD were employees in the area
  • On line sales only make half if not less than half of regular sales when bookshops are open to the public
During the early stages of Melbourne City Reads, Melbourne entered another lockdown  

"Sad reality, the publishing industry features a new set of books every month. In the two months of lockdown, many authors missed out; it took six years for Miles Allinson to complete In Moonland " Mark Rubbo, Readings Bookshop

