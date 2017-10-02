Ethiopian refugee pins next hope on Commonwealth Games

And after winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games earlier this year, the Ethiopian refugee is now targeting higher honours.
Bendere Oboya Source: SBS
Published 2 October 2017 at 2:16pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At just 17 years old, Bendere Oboya is already Australia's third-fastest woman over 400 metres. Image: Bendere Oboya (SBS)
Published 2 October 2017 at 2:16pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share