Ethnic Dating in Australia

While it's too early to know how high the inter-ethnic partnering rate will be for the children and grandchildren of recently-arrived migrants, Australian Bureau of Statistics data suggests that by the third generation it's a common occurrence.
Published 25 February 2017 at 8:46am, updated 26 February 2017 at 12:58pm
By SBS News
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In a multicultural country like Australia, marriage or partnering outside of one's ethnic group is no longer unusual. Image: Ethnic dating (SBS)
Published 25 February 2017 at 8:46am, updated 26 February 2017 at 12:58pm
By SBS News
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share