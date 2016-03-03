SBS Filipino

EU Migrant Crisis Becoming a Humanitarian Disaster

Published 3 March 2016 at 11:36am, updated 3 March 2016 at 3:17pm
By Aileen Phillips
The United Nations refugee agency says the build-up of thousands of migrants and refugees on Greece's northern borders is fast turning into a humanitarian disaster. Image: Migrants and asylum seeker crisis worsens in EU (AAP)

Crowded conditions are leading to shortages of food, shelter, water and sanitation.

 

In this report, it has prompted renewed calls for border controls to be re-established in the Schengen, or passport-free, zone.

 

 

 

 





