Europe wilts in heatwave

The extreme weather, caused by an influx of hot air from Africa, is also carrying loads of dust from the Sahara Desert
Published 7 August 2018 at 9:45am, updated 7 August 2018 at 12:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Portugal and Spain are sweltering in a European heatwave that has produced near-record temperatures - with the hot conditions threatening to continue for days to come.
