Europe wilts in heatwave

Extreme heatwave suffered in Spain and Portugal.

Source: AAP

Published 7 August 2018 at 9:45am, updated 7 August 2018 at 12:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Portugal and Spain are sweltering in a European heatwave that has produced near-record temperatures - with the hot conditions threatening to continue for days to come.

 The extreme weather, caused by an influx of hot air from Africa, is also carrying loads of dust from the Sahara Desert 

