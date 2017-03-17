European court leaves room for banning headscarves

There has been a mixed reaction to the ruling across European countries after the European Court of Justice ruling, its first on wearing headscarves at work.
Published 18 March 2017 at 9:31am, updated 18 March 2017 at 9:33am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Europe's top legal court has ruled workplace bans on wearing any political, philosophical or religious sign, such as headscarves, are not necessarily discrimination. Image: Rosary beads selling in front of a mannequin with a headscarf in the Netherlands (AAP)
