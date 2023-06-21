'Everybody needs a hero': remembering Dr. Jose Rizal

MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png

Dr. Allan Terret and his wife Eve worked with Ballarat-based Filipino organisation FAABI in campaigning for Rizal Park in Invermay. Credit: SBS Filipino

Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal played a significant role in Philippine history. He was a medical practitioner, human rights advocate, advocate for women's empowerment, and author, among the many things devoted his life to.

Key Points
  • Dr Allan Terret was instrumental in naming the first Rizal park in the Southern Hemisphere in Invermay, Ballarat.
  • June 19 is Dr. Jose Rizal's birthday
  • Dr. Jose Rizal encouraged women to be educated and become active in social issues.
Dr. Allan Terrett was an exchange student in Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte when he first learned of Dr. Jose Rizal.

Since then he has researched and studied Rizal's life, 'I think he was just an amazing person, he was executed at the age of 35 years old. With the number of things he has achieved, he wasn't just an author, or medical practitioner, he was a medical specialist. the amount of material he has produced in his short life is absolutely enormous.'

'He wasn't just talking about events during his time, he was talking of issues that were way ahead of his time, racial prejudice, women empowerment.' Dr Allan Terrett

jopen quintero image

Rizal's legacy 125 years after Philippine Independence

16/06/202305:05
JPR ANNIV image

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

SBS Filipino

06/01/202329:29
