'Everybody needs a hero': remembering Dr. Jose Rizal

Key Points Dr Allan Terret was instrumental in naming the first Rizal park in the Southern Hemisphere in Invermay, Ballarat.

June 19 is Dr. Jose Rizal's birthday

Dr. Jose Rizal encouraged women to be educated and become active in social issues.

Dr. Allan Terrett was an exchange student in Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte when he first learned of Dr. Jose Rizal.





Since then he has researched and studied Rizal's life, 'I think he was just an amazing person, he was executed at the age of 35 years old. With the number of things he has achieved, he wasn't just an author, or medical practitioner, he was a medical specialist. the amount of material he has produced in his short life is absolutely enormous.'





'He wasn't just talking about events during his time, he was talking of issues that were way ahead of his time, racial prejudice, women empowerment.' Dr Allan Terrett





LISTEN TO Rizal's legacy 125 years after Philippine Independence SBS Filipino 16/06/2023 05:05 Play