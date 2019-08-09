SBS Filipino

Everyone is invited to a special lunch by the Murray River

SBS Filipino

Lunch by the Murray will help raise funds for RIDBC

Stefano de Pieri will preapare lunch using Mildura's local produce Source: supplied by Stefano de Pieri

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 August 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Celebrity Chef Stefano de Pieri is inviting everyone to join him for by the Murray River. His team promises to serve the best lunch using local produce from Mildura. Maaring lumipad mula Sydney o maglakbay mula saan man sa Victoria. The Annual Qantas Pathfinders Charity flight from Sydney to Mildura helps raise funds for the Royal Institue for Deaf and Blind Children (RIDBC)

Published 9 August 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom