Everyone is invited to a special lunch by the Murray River

Stefano de Pieri will preapare lunch using Mildura's local produce Source: supplied by Stefano de Pieri
Published 9 August 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Celebrity Chef Stefano de Pieri is inviting everyone to join him for by the Murray River. His team promises to serve the best lunch using local produce from Mildura. Maaring lumipad mula Sydney o maglakbay mula saan man sa Victoria. The Annual Qantas Pathfinders Charity flight from Sydney to Mildura helps raise funds for the Royal Institue for Deaf and Blind Children (RIDBC)
Published 9 August 2019 at 3:55pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share