From March 15, five major vaccination hubs and 99 satellite sites will rollout across regional N-S-W.











Newcastle, Wollongong, Wagga Wagga, Coffs Harbour and Dubbo will host the hubs, which will dispatch doses to smaller vaccine centres.





Susan Pearce, from N-S-W Health, says everything is ready for the March 15 rollout.











