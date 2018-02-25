"Excellent" grade for multilingual Sydney preschool

SBS Filipino

File photo of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks Source: AAP/Dominic Lipinski

Published 25 February 2018 at 12:18pm, updated 25 February 2018 at 12:23pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The federal government's rigorous preschool rating system, only ranks a tiny number of preschools as "excellent".

But a multilingual preschool in Sydney's west is excelling beyond expectations.

