Expanding services to cover more Filipinos in Victoria

The FCCVI is also preparing for activities this coming October celebrating Seniors month with Flores de Oktubre and Filipino Cooking lessons inviting other communities to learn about Filipino culture and cuisine this coming 2019.
Filipino cooking class inviting other communities to learn Filipino cuisine and culture this coming January 2019 Source: supplied FCCVI
Published 24 August 2018 at 4:44pm, updated 24 August 2018 at 4:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Filipino Community Council of Victoria (FCCVI) has been serving the Filipino Community for the last 30 years. As a result of the growing number of Filipinos across the State of Victoria they have expanded their services to areas with large concentration of Filipinos. At the same time they are looking for volunteers to help in providing culturally and linguistically specific needs of older members of the community.
Published 24 August 2018 at 4:44pm, updated 24 August 2018 at 4:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share