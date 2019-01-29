SBS Filipino

Explorer Matthew Flinders' remains found near London train station

SBS Filipino

Breast plate of Captain Matthew Flinders

Breast plate of Captain Matthew Flinders Source: 1S18STJEX

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2019 at 12:43pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 12:52pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The remains of Captain Matthew Flinders, the English explorer who led the first circumnavigation of Australia, have been discovered at London’s Euston train station. Now plans are now underway for a formal reburial, and a new monument to mark his extraordinary life.

Published 29 January 2019 at 12:43pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 12:52pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom