Explorer Matthew Flinders' remains found near London train station

Published 29 January 2019 at 12:43pm, updated 29 January 2019 at 12:52pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The remains of Captain Matthew Flinders, the English explorer who led the first circumnavigation of Australia, have been discovered at London’s Euston train station. Now plans are now underway for a formal reburial, and a new monument to mark his extraordinary life.
