Highlights You can find several bike trails around Melbourne, from beginners to hardcore trails

David Valdes converted his mountain bike into an e-bike

The demand for bikes increased in 2020 during the lockdown period

The idea has been brewing for sometime, it finally materialised last summer.











Advertisement

"With electric bikes or e-bikes the motor can assist you during an incline, less effort but still same amount of fun," shares David Valdes, bike enthusiast.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories