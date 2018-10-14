SBS Filipino

Extending better support to more international students

SBS Filipino

Ralph Teodoro

Ralph Teodoro speaks with fellow international students Source: Supplied

Published 14 October 2018 at 11:51am, updated 23 June 2019 at 7:35pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Are you an international student in Australia? Studying in a foreign country can be daunting, but do you know that there are international student groups and organisations whom you can reach out to?

The Council of International Student Australia (CISA), the national peak student representative organisation for international students, aims to advocate for the interests and needs of all international students by reaching out to more international students and connect them to appropriate agencies. 

CISA
CISA Execs: Kasun Kalhara, Belle Xuan, Keon Simmons, Bijay Sapkota, Benjamin Poveda Alfonso, Rakhi Mukherjee, Manfred Mletsin, Maria Shumusti, Don Doughty, Ayub Alam Khan & Ralph Teodoro (CISA Facebook) Source: CISA Facebook


"We aim to create awareness and raise the fact that international students...are among the key stakeholders of the community. We grow, we put the diversity in organisations, and contribute to the international education and the general community of Australia," says CISA National Vice President Ralph Teodoro as he shares the opportunities that CISA has given him and be able to extend them to fellow international students.

Through his position in CISA, Teodoro looks at giving back to the international students community with "partnerships with agencies and organisations that directly relate to international students."

Council of International Students Australia
CISA National Vice President Ralph Teodoro meeting with organisation representatives relating to international students (Supplied) Source: Supplied


