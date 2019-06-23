SBS Filipino

'Prism of Possibilities': More opportunities for international students in Australia - CISA

CISA National Conference 2019

"An international student's Australian education is so much more than what's on a paper," Filipino international student Ralph Teodoro Source: Mr Unknown Media

Published 23 June 2019 at 1:04pm, updated 23 June 2019 at 7:27pm
By Annalyn Violata
Beyond studying, international students are offered an array of opportunities to learn, experience and grow when they come to Australia. "Prism of Possibilities" is this year's focus of the Council of International Student Australia (CISA) National Conference on 15 - 19 July.

Focusing on the emerging trends and opportunities impacting international students and the international education sector, the CISA National Conference 2019 will be held for the first time in Perth, Western Australia.

"Yung mga international students, when they come here, their Australian international education is so much more than what's on a paper, because you have the network, connections and you consistently grow every month, every year, that you are here. The whole platform changes, the whole education system grows and you have more opportunities everyday," says CISA National Vice President and Conference Convenor Ralph Teodoro.
CISA National Conference 2019
Attendees at last year's CISA National Conference (Council of International Students Australia) Source: Council of International Students Australia


"There are change-makers making opportunities for our leaders of tomorrow."
During the five-day conference, "there's a strong focus on employability, for global vision, making students more career-oriented rather than just coming here to work and staying in the same field." Topic discussions will also include workplace exploitation, challenges of international students and value for investment among others that concern the international students.
Council of International Students Australia
CISA in a collaboration meeting with the highest advisory board, National Council for International Education, with Ministers, Directors (Mr Unknown Media) Source: Mr Unknown Media


As of 2019, there are about 650,000 international students in Australia. 

The Council of International Student Australia, established in 2010, is the national peak student representative organisation for international students studying at the postgraduate, undergraduate, private college, TAFE, ELICOS and foundation level.

