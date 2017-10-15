Extent of domestic abuse suffered by migrant women on temporary visas revealed

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Extent of domestic abuse suffered by migrant women on temporary visas revealedPlay03:42SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.69MB)Published 15 October 2017 at 12:28pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 2:13pmBy Gareth BorehamPresented by Claudette CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A new report has revealed the extent of domestic abuse suffered by migrant women on temporary visas.Published 15 October 2017 at 12:28pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 2:13pmBy Gareth BorehamPresented by Claudette CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe authors say they're often vulnerable and exploited.And as this report, they want governments to offer them better protection.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul