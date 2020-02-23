Extreme weather causes concerns for elderly and vulnerable people

Marion Rae with face mask in her garden Source: SBS
Published 24 February 2020 at 9:14am, updated 24 February 2020 at 11:23am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From bushfires to floods, the last few months have seen extreme weather events across Australia. And for some elderly and vulnerable residents, it’s taken a major toll on their health ... and restricted their ability to seek medical help.
Published 24 February 2020 at 9:14am, updated 24 February 2020 at 11:23am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share