Facebook's algorithm and its role in the battle to rebuild trust

Published 18 September 2018 at 12:42pm, updated 18 September 2018 at 12:47pm
By James Bennett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Facebook has been promising a new era of transparency, as it tries to rebuild trust shattered by privacy scandals and revelations Russia used it to manipulate American elections. Image: Facebook HQ at Menlo park, California (SBS)
Published 18 September 2018 at 12:42pm, updated 18 September 2018 at 12:47pm
By James Bennett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But is it working?
Even as the company opens its doors, new independent research shows the American public remains sceptical.