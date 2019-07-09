Fails to meet the needs of those it intends to help: report

Australian Defence Force member Scott McDowell returns to Brisbane from training and advising mission in Iraq Source: AAP
Published 9 July 2019 at 11:54am, updated 9 July 2019 at 1:16pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A major report into support for Australian veterans says the system is too complex, poorly run and fails to meet the needs of those it is intended to help. Organisations that support veterans have welcomed efforts to improve the system, parts of which date back to the 1920s.
Available in other languages
