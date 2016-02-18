Fair Work Ombudsman Director on Short-Changed Filipino Worker

Here's the full interview of Louie Tolentino.
Published 18 February 2016 at 1:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Craig Bildstein, Director of Media and Stakeholders Relations at Fair Work Ombudsman, talks to SBS Filipino about the situation of a Filipino worker who was allowed to work by an employer contrary to the contract, underpaying him by more than $20,000. Image: Fair Work Ombudsman (fairwork.gov.au)
Published 18 February 2016 at 1:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share