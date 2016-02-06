Fairfield Lunar New Year

Cabramatta will be holding shows for family entertainment, throughout the coming week to welcome the Year of the Monkey. The mayor of Fairfield City, Frank Carbone, shares with us the information about the cultural activities in the coming two weeks.
Published 6 February 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 5:51pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

The suburbs of Cabramatta and Canley Heights will be celebrating throughout the whole month of February, while the Fairfield City, enjoys the very important cultural event in South East Asia, the Lunar New Year. Image: Richmoind tet (SBS)
