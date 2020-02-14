The Jewish and Christian groups have released a joint statement arguing the legislation could unintentionally harm customers because it favours religious expression over other rights.
Faith-based organisations concerned religious discrimination bill could hamper their work
Federal Labor's Anthony Albanese is calling for full respect of gender diverse students after a marathon debate on the religious discrimination bill. Source: Getty Images
Faith based organisations are warning the proposed religious discrimination bill could potentially create barriers for Australians needing support services.
