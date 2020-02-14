SBS Filipino

Faith-based organisations concerned religious discrimination bill could hamper their work

Federal Labor's Anthony Albanese is calling for full respect of gender diverse students after a marathon debate on the religious discrimination bill. Source: Getty Images

Published 14 February 2020 at 3:20pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Faith based organisations are warning the proposed religious discrimination bill could potentially create barriers for Australians needing support services.

The Jewish and Christian groups have released a joint statement arguing the legislation could unintentionally harm customers because it favours religious expression over other rights.

