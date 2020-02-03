SBS Filipino

Fallen firefighters remembered as NSW fast-tracks inquiry

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmong of NSW RFS

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmong of NSW RFS Source: AAP

Published 3 February 2020 at 12:17pm, updated 3 February 2020 at 3:14pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Three US firefighters killed in a water-bombing plane crash in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales have been honoured for their bravery at a memorial service.

