Familes to fight the possible early release of rape and murder convict Sanchez

UPLB campus

UPLB Students led by Student Council staged a protest against the supposed early release of convicted ex Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez Source: Upsilon Sigma Phi Los Banos Alumni Association

Published 23 August 2019 at 4:50pm, updated 24 August 2019 at 6:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Families of murdered students Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez vow to fight against the possible early release of convicted ex-Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez, in connection with the so-called Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA.

Sanchez meted 7 terms of reclusion perpetua for rape and murder of UP Los Banos students Mary Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez in June 1993. Bureau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon said Sanchez was not covered by early release under the 2013 law that reduced the year in jail based on good conduct time allowance (GCTA).

 

 

 

