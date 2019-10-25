Family matters: Create a connected and loving family through counselling

Cả gia đình có nhiều thời gian hơn cho nhau trong lúc phong tỏa Source: Rhoda Baer/Public Domain
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Parenthood can be equally fun and challenging. Raising children is no easy task, particularly challenging when they are a product of two different cultures. We speak to family counsellor Donavan Nufable on how communication and support from experts can help us.
