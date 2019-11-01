SBS Filipino

Family matters: Raising happy and helpful family

Teaching our children independence and be actively involved around the home

Teaching our children independence and be actively involved around the home Source: Getty Images/Yagi-Studio

Published 1 November 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 1 November 2019 at 4:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Achieving work-life balance. The busyness of everyday life can sometimes get in a way of enjoying your loved one's company. Family Counsellor, Donovan Nufable shares some ideas on how we can inspire members of our family particularly children be actively involved with chores and responsibilities inside our homes.

Available in other languages
