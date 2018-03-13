Family of four taken from home to be sent to Sri Lanka

The family -- including two Australian-born children -- was reportedly taken into custody after the mother's bridging visa recently expired.
The daughters removed from their home with their family. Source: Tamil Refugee Council
Published 13 March 2018 at 4:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Sarah Abo, Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A family established for years in Australia is awaiting deportation to Sri Lanka after being removed from its Queensland home over the weekend. Image: The daughters removed from their home with their family (Tamil Refugee Council)
Published 13 March 2018 at 4:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Sarah Abo, Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share