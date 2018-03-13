SBS Filipino

Family of four taken from home to be sent to Sri Lanka

The daughters removed from their home with their family

The daughters removed from their home with their family. Source: Tamil Refugee Council

Published 13 March 2018 at 4:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Sarah Abo, Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
A family established for years in Australia is awaiting deportation to Sri Lanka after being removed from its Queensland home over the weekend. Image: The daughters removed from their home with their family (Tamil Refugee Council)

The family -- including two Australian-born children -- was reportedly taken into custody after the mother's bridging visa recently expired.

