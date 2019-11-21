SBS Filipino

Family of Maguindanao Massacre victims hoping to see justice served

SBS Filipino

Andal Ampatuan Jr. (C) and his brother Zaldy are among those charged with the massacre in November 2009.

Andal Ampatuan Jr. (C) and his brother Zaldy are among those charged with the massacre in November 2009. Source: AAP Image/EPA/DENNIS M. SABANGAN

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 1:51pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The families of Maguindano Massacre victims are hopeful that justice will be served 10 years after 58 people including 32 journalists were killed on November 23, 2009.

Published 21 November 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 1:51pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom