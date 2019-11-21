Family of Maguindanao Massacre victims hoping to see justice served

Andal Ampatuan Jr. (C) and his brother Zaldy are among those charged with the massacre in November 2009. Source: AAP Image/EPA/DENNIS M. SABANGAN
Published 21 November 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 1:51pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The families of Maguindano Massacre victims are hopeful that justice will be served 10 years after 58 people including 32 journalists were killed on November 23, 2009.
