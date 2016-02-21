SBS Filipino

Family Violence Also Affects the Elderly

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_474712.JPG

Published 21 February 2016 at 11:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
n Australia people are living longer, as seen in the latest population statistics. Photo: Jenny Blakey - Seniors Rights Victoria

This coming week, experts on the field of ageism and ageing will be coming together to tackle the different issues affecting older members of our community and how we can make their lives more comfortable and more importantly ensure that their rights are protected. As Jenny Blakey's Senior Rights Victoria says, 'family violence does not stop because people get older'

 





