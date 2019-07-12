Fans join sports stars in calling for still-elusive gender pay parity

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has responded to the international calls for women footballers to receive equal pay at FIFA World Cups by announcing that 1-billion dollars will be invested in the women's game over the next four-year cycle, up from 500 million dollars.





But it took just 24 hours after that announcement for U-S captain Megan Rapinoe to point out that the men would receive 440 million dollars in prize money at their next World Cup in 2022, much more than the 60-million announced for the women.



