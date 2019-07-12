SBS Filipino

Fans join sports stars in calling for still-elusive gender pay parity

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino congratulates US players victory in the Women's World Cup final

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino congratulates US players victory in the Women's World Cup final

Published 12 July 2019 at 12:35pm, updated 12 July 2019 at 12:50pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The recently run and won FIFA Women's World Cup has brought into stark contrast the gender pay gap between the men's and women's game. Now, it's not only the players who are making themselves heard, it's also the fans.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has responded to the international calls for women footballers to receive equal pay at FIFA World Cups by announcing that 1-billion dollars will be invested in the women's game over the next four-year cycle, up from 500 million dollars.

But it took just 24 hours after that announcement for U-S captain Megan Rapinoe to point out that the men would receive 440 million dollars in prize money at their next World Cup in 2022, much more than the 60-million announced for the women.

