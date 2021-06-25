Farewell, PNoy

Highlights He was elected the 15th President of the Republic of the Philippines

He was 61 years old. The former President died of renal failure secondary to diabetes, 24 June





Under his administration, the Philippines files a case against China's territorial claims in the South China Sea at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, The Hague. In 2016 the court rules in favor of the Philippines

Under his leadership, he promised to serve with honesty ' daang matuwid' and acknowledged that he was working for the Filipino people who he called his 'boss'

'Mission accomplished Noy, be happy now with Dad and Mom. We love you and we are so blessed to have had you as our brother. We will miss you forever Noy' Pinky Aquino-Abellada sister of the late former President Noynoy Aquino





