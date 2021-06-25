Farewell, PNoy

SBS Filipino

Benigno Simeon 'Noynoy' Aquino III served as Representative of Tarlac 2nd District and Senator before being elected the 15th President pf the Philippines Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 25 June 2021 at 1:43pm, updated 25 June 2021 at 7:52pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Former President Benigno Simeon 'Noynoy' Aquino III will be laid to rest next to his parents Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino Jr and former President Corazon 'Cory' Cojuanco Aquino

Highlights
  • He was elected the 15th President of the Republic of the Philippines
He was 61 years old. The former President died of renal failure secondary to diabetes, 24 June 

  • Under his administration, the Philippines files a case against China's territorial claims in the South China Sea at the  Permanent Court of Arbitration, The Hague. In 2016 the court rules in favor of the Philippines
  • Under his leadership, he promised to serve with honesty 'daang matuwid' and acknowledged that he was working for the Filipino people who he called his 'boss'
 'Mission accomplished Noy, be happy now with Dad and Mom. We love you and we are so blessed to have had you as our brother. We will miss you forever Noy' Pinky Aquino-Abellada sister of the late former President Noynoy Aquino

