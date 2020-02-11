SBS Filipino

Farmers in Queensland rejoice in the arrival of rain

Farmer on a bike, enjoying the rain

Farmer on a bike, enjoying the rain

Published 12 February 2020 at 10:29am, updated 12 February 2020 at 11:19am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Farmers in Queensland rejoiced at the arrival of rain that is said to stop the drought.

News submitted by Celeste Macintosh, including the direct flight of a tourism plane to America by the government of the state, and the promise of fresh homegrown talents because of the return of BrisAsia Festival.

