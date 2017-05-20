SBS Filipino

Fashion as empowering agent: young designer rattles the genre

Anne Aly on the catwalk

Anne Aly on the catwalk Source: Getty Images

Published 20 May 2017
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

A Sydney Fashion Week show has seen women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds on the catwalk, including federal Labor MP Doctor Anne Aly.

Doctor Aly is not only a federal MP, but a counter-terrorism expert and now, a high-fashion model.

 

The show's format realised the feminist vision of one of Fashion Week's youngest designers.

 

