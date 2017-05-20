Fashion as empowering agent: young designer rattles the genre

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Fashion as empowering agent: young designer rattles the genrePlay04:54SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Anne Aly on the catwalk Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.25MB)Published 20 May 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 12:21pmBy Amanda CoppPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A Sydney Fashion Week show has seen women of all ages, sizes, and backgrounds on the catwalk, including federal Labor MP Doctor Anne Aly. Image: Anne Aly on the catwalk (Getty Images)Published 20 May 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 22 May 2017 at 12:21pmBy Amanda CoppPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesDoctor Aly is not only a federal MP, but a counter-terrorism expert and now, a high-fashion model. The show's format realised the feminist vision of one of Fashion Week's youngest designers. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul