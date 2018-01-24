Fashion trends this year

Updating the wardrobe costs $44 every week or $2,241.20 every year according to the household expenditure survey of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.





This means Australians splurge when it comes to clothes and shoes in order to keep up with the trend.





According to London graduate Fashion stylist and founder of House of Sofiya Melbourne, Ramfel Pacifico Huggins, feeling comfortable and happy is more important than keeping up with the fashion trend.





He also shares the fashion trends to look out for this 2018.





House of Sofiya's Ramfel Pacifico Huggins Source: House of Sofiya















