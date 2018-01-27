Fay Flores: lone Filipina in Blacktown who pledge allegiance to Australia

St. Marys' resident Fay Flores is the lone Filipino who pledge allegiance to Australia yesterday.
Fay Flores receiving her Australian citizen certificate Source: SBS Filipino
The city of Blacktown is known to be a place where many Filipinos live, but, only one Filipino took oath as a new Australian citizen in this year's Australia Day citizenship ceremony.
