Fay Flores: lone Filipina in Blacktown who pledge allegiance to Australia

Fay Flores

Fay Flores receiving her Australian citizen certificate Source: SBS Filipino

Published 27 January 2018 at 11:32am, updated 27 January 2018 at 11:38am
By Louie Tolentino
The city of Blacktown is known to be a place where many Filipinos live, but, only one Filipino took oath as a new Australian citizen in this year's Australia Day citizenship ceremony.

St. Marys' resident Fay Flores is the lone Filipino who pledge allegiance to Australia yesterday.

