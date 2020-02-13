SBS Filipino

Fears for migrant workers as virus travel ban is extended

中式餐館因新冠肺炎而生意大跌

中式餐館因新冠肺炎而生意大跌 Source: AAP

Published 14 February 2020 at 9:29am, updated 14 February 2020 at 9:31am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The Chinese embassy in Canberra has condemned the federal government's extension of Australia's travel ban for China. The ban was extended as the number of coronavirus deaths reported in Hubei province jumped dramatically.

According to the Federal Government, it's acting on top medical advice.

But as this report, unions say the extension is disastrous and unfair to temporary migrant workers.

