SBS Filipino

Fears nursing homes may be helping 'superbugs'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_507260.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2016 at 11:36am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian nursing homes may be contributing to the rise of so-called "superbugs." Image: Worry about antibiotic use at nursing homes (SBS)

Published 12 June 2016 at 11:36am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A nationwide survey warns antibiotics are often used wrongly in aged-care facilities and it is putting residents at a high risk of drug-resistant infections.

 

... reports.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January